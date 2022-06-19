India, South Africa draw T20 series 2-2 as rain plays spoilsport

The top three teams in this event will advance to the final qualifying tournament for the 2023 ICC World Cup
India and South Africa shared the honours in the Twenty20 International series after the deciding fifth and final match in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain.
The touring side won the first two matches before India bounced back to level the series at 2-2 to send the series to an effective final on Sunday.
Rain forced the players off the field just as play was set to start at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi dismissed the hosts’ opening batsmen to reduce India to 28-2 after the restart.
But it started pouring again with only 3.3 overs bowled and no more play was possible.
Root also became the 14th batsman and only second from England to reach the landmark total of 10,000 career Test runs
The UAE team are confident of qualifying for the inaugural ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup
The 34-year-old announced his retirement from the Test cricket last year after a 16-year career
Kohli, still looking to end his two-year wait for a century across formats, endured a poor IPL season with 341 runs from 16 matches at 22.73
The camp will see budding players learn the craft from none other than Mohammad Azharuddin, one of India's greatest batsmen
He was the oldest living Test cricketer in the UK
Commentators have lauded the precision of his decision-making and field-setting in the Twenty20 format
