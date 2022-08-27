India-Pakistan clash: How to tune in to much-awaited Dubai match

England were 111 for three at the close of play with Bairstow on 38 not out and opener Zak Crawley playing a crucial supporting role on 17 from 77 balls
The India vs Pakistan face-offs have always been action-packed and full of emotion, keeping cricket fans on edge. The two neighbours are set to clash once again in the DP World Asia Cup 2022 on August 28.
Die-hard cricket fans looking to watch yet another thrilling India-Pakistan encounter can tune into STARZPLAY, who have the rights to live stream the 15th edition of the DP World Asia Cup 2022 across the MENA region.
Cricket lovers can enjoy the game on STARZPLAY Sports, as well as on a standalone package, ‘Cricket’ (formerly ‘PowerPlay’), for those who only wish to watch the DP World Asia Cup 2022 and other cricket series.
All the matches will be streamed LIVE along-with highlights, pre-shows and post-match analysis, with full match replays. Additionally, cricket fans eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated game can enjoy the cricket fiesta anytime, anywhere and from any device on STARZPLAY via evision’s flagship sports channel CricLife Max.
The two teams are going head-to-head in their 15th match against one another since the first edition of the Asia Cup in 1984. While India has won eight matches and is the current champion, Pakistan has won in five games.
Match: India vs Pakistan
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Date and time: August 28, 6pm (UAE Time)
Where to watch live: http://www.starzplay.com/channels/cricket
