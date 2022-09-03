India-Pakistan Asia Cup match: Dubai issues traffic alert for key road

Millions of eyeballs are glued to screens when the rivals face each other on ground
The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai issued a traffic alert for Sunday in connection with the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.
In a set of tweets, the authority warned motorists of an expected delay on Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road intersection on Sunday, from 3pm to 11pm. The delay coincides with the events of the Asia Cup cricket tournament in Dubai Sports City, the tweet said.
The RTA also suggested motorists to use alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion. “The public is advised to use Umm Suqeim Street to reach their destination/match location, while residents of Dubai Sports City can use Al Fay Road as an alternative route,” it said, urging the public plan their journeys early.
Pakistan and India had met in their group opener in the DP World Asia Cup last Sunday and are set to square off again at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
And if things go accordingly, there is the prospect of the two teams going up against each other in the final on September 11.
