India beats South Africa by 7 wickets to win series 2-1

The UAE will face the West Indies in their first official warm-up game on Monday
Kuldeep Yadav led India's inspired spin bowling display by picking up four wickets to help the hosts skittle South Africa for 99 and set up a seven-wicket win in the deciding third and final one-day international in Delhi on Tuesday.
Opener Shubman Gill fell one run short of a deserved half-century as India knocked off their target in 19.1 overs, completing a 2-1 series victory after going down in the opening ODI of the series in Lucknow.
It was South Africa's lowest total in the 50-over format against India as the touring side were bundled out in just 27.1 overs after Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field.
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep finished with 4-18 while his fellow tweakers Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed picked up two wickets apiece to compound South Africa's misery.
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up the remaining two wickets for the hosts as South Africa lost their last six wickets for 33 runs.
