India beat New Zealand by 372 runs to win test series 1-0

Will Jacks played a blistering innings of 57 not out from 22 balls to help the Tigers chase down the target in 9.1 overs
Cricket4 days ago
India's spinners wasted little time in removing New Zealand's remaining batters on Monday to thrash the tourists by a record 372 runs in the second test at the Wankhede Stadium and secure the series 1-0.
It was the biggest margin of victory by runs for India in a home match, eclipsing their 337-run win against South Africa in a Delhi test in 2015.
Spin-bowling all-rounder Jayant Yadav did most of the damage on the fourth morning, picking up 4-49 to cut through New Zealand's middle and lower order.
Ravichandran Ashwin took the final wicket to finish with 4-34 as New Zealand were all out for 167 in their second innings, chasing 540 for victory.
It took India just 43 minutes in the first session to wrap up the win after New Zealand had resumed on 140-5.
The first test in Kanpur ended in a draw.
Cricket4 days ago
Cricket4 days ago
Cricket4 days ago
Cricket5 days ago
Cricket5 days ago
Cricket5 days ago
Cricket6 days ago
Cricket6 days ago