India beat Australia by 6 wickets to clinch T20 series

Virat Kohli scored 63 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 69 runs

ANI

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 9:07 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 9:20 PM

India clinched the Twenty20 series against Australia after winning the third game by six wickets on Sunday.

The Australians had posted 186/7 and India reached the target comfortably, scoring 187/4 in 19.5 overs.

Virat Kohli scored 63 as Suryakumar Yadav scored 69 runs as India chased 187 runs. Axar Patel took 3/33 while Harshal, Bhuvneshwar and Chahal picked a wicket each.

Tim David top-scored for the Australians with 54 while Cameron Green made 52 off 21 deliveries.