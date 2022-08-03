India: BCCI announces schedule for home series against Australia, South Africa

Batter rested for the ODI series starting Friday
The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a detailed schedule for the upcoming home series against Australia and South Africa.
India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa.
Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively.
The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram. The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, Gandhi Jayanti, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore.
The action will then shift to Lucknow on October 6, where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively.
ALSO READ:
Batter rested for the ODI series starting Friday
Indian team given favourable odds despite star players opting for a rest
Vengsarkar wants out-of-form Kohli to learn from Tendulkar who had overcome a similar batting crisis with a brilliant double hundred in 2004
Reliance Industries Limited, which owns IPL's most successful team Mumbai Indians, bought the Newlands franchise
Shafique hit a fantastic hundred as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets on the thrilling fifth day of the first Test
Abdullah Shafique remained not out on 160 to help Pakistan script one of their greatest wins in Test cricket
Chasing 342, Pakistan were 331 for six with Abdullah Shafique on 154 and Mohammad Nawaz on 12 when rain stopped play on the final day
Shock ODI retirement announcement was due to 'jam-packed' timetable, says English Test captain