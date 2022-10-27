India: BCCI announces equal pay for female and male cricketers

Watson felt Virat Kohli's extraordinary knock in the game against Pakistan has set the platform for India and they are now the team to beat in this World Cup
In a historic new move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the implementation of a pay equity policy for male and female cricketers. According to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, contracted Indian women cricketers will now be paid the same match fees as their male counterparts.
"I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination," Shah tweeted on Thursday. "We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted BCCI women cricketers. The match fee for both men and women cricketers will be [the] same, as we move into a new era of gender equality in cricket."
The fees will be Rs1.5 million for Test, Rs600,000 for ODI, and Rs300,000 for T20I. "Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers, and I thank the Apex Council for their support," Shah added.
