India announces squad for T20I series against West Indies; Kohli, Bumrah not included

Emirates Cricket Board confirmed last month that the inaugural ILT20 League will be played from January 6 to February 12 in 2023
The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday picked the squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies.
Senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have not been included in the squad.
Kohli sustained a mild groin strain before the first ODI against England.
Meanwhile, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made his return.
Also, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav return to the squad, but their inclusion is subject to their fitness.
India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies will host the Men in Blue for a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20i series from July 22 to August 7.
Kohli did not attend the optional practice session on Monday
Prabhat Jayasuriya took a match haul of 12 wickets as Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs
Kohli, who has not scored a hundred across formats since November 2019, failed to make an impact in the T20s against England
England won by 17 runs despite Suryakumar's 117 off 55 balls
The Ministry of Culture, which sent the proposal, is in talks with BCCI to rope in top players for the special match
The hosts reached 431 for six at stumps on the third day against Australia at the Galle International Stadium
The Indian bowler has now removed Jos Buttler, one of T20 cricket's most destructive batters, in both the games