India announce squads for T20I, ODI series against England

The BCCI secretary said there are no immediate plans to add more franchises to the 10-team competition
Cricket1 day ago
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for the three-match T20I and ODI series against England to be played after the fifth Test.
Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in both the series. Virat Kohli also makes his return to the side after the first T20I.
India and England will lock horns in three T20Is starting from July 7. Both the teams will play three ODIs starting from July 12.
Meanwhile, India will square off against England in the fifth and final Test from July 1 at Edgbaston. The rescheduled match is a part of last year’s five-match Test series that had to be delayed after the fourth Test due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. India led the series 2-1.
India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik
India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
The BCCI secretary said there are no immediate plans to add more franchises to the 10-team competition
Cricket1 day ago
The young Indian fast bowler defended 17 runs in the final over against Ireland in the high-scoring game
Cricket1 day ago
India chalked up their second successive victory in the two-match T20 series but it was a closer call than they would have expected
Cricket2 days ago
A lot will depend on how they perform against the left-arm spin of Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama
Cricket2 days ago
Both Tests were won by West Indies well inside four days
Cricket3 days ago
Agarwal has been added to the team as cover for captain Rohit Sharma who has Covid-19
Cricket3 days ago
Jos Buttler, who has been Morgan's deputy since 2015, has been tipped as a favourite to become the next captain
Cricket3 days ago
England won the third Test against New Zealand by seven wickets
Cricket3 days ago