'I'm done': Tyson Fury sticks to retirement plan after triumph over Whyte

The Chaya Mughal-led UAE will take on Hong Kong in the four-match series (April 27-30) at the Malek Ground, Ajman
Cricket3 days ago
WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury closed the door on a return to the ring, saying on Wednesday that the siren song of fame, fortune and glory were simply not enough to lure him back.
The Briton knocked out Dillian Whyte in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterwards it was unlikely he would fight again.
His wife, Paris, later told BT Sport that he would only return for a title unification bout.
“This is the truth, the gospel truth, nothing but the truth, I’m done,” Fury told Piers Morgan Uncensored on Fox Nation.
“You know every good dog has his day and like the Roman leader said, there will always be someone else to fight.”
The 33-year-old, who previously promised his wife he would retire, extended his unbeaten record to 32 wins and a draw with Saturday’s victory over Whyte.
“When is enough enough? I’m happy, I’m healthy, I’ve still got my brains, I can still talk,” said Fury.
“I’ve got a beautiful wife, I’ve got six kids, I’ve got umpteen belts, I’ve got plenty of money, success, fame, glory. What more am I doing it for?”
CSK will relish playing Punjab at this delicate stage of the tournament, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket3 days ago
The panel concluded that there was no evidence that Smith racially discriminated against former player Thami Tsolekile
Cricket3 days ago
Riding on Rahul's 103 not out, Lucknow Super Giants beat last-place Mumbai by 36 runs
Cricket3 days ago
Kohli, generally a prolific run-getter, has not managed to score a half-century in this season's IPL
Cricket3 days ago
Now that their playoff hopes are almost over, MI need to give younger players more playing opportunities, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket4 days ago
Kohli, who was out for a duck again, has now scored just 119 runs from eight matches
Cricket4 days ago
Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight runs
Cricket5 days ago