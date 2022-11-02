ILT20 players' registration opens for UAE-based players

UAE-based players invited to express their interest to participate in the league

The UAE's Junaid Siddique (left) celebrates the wicket of Namibia's Stephan Baard with teammates during the ICC T20 World Cup match in Geelong on October 20. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 12:36 AM

The UAE’s International T20 League (ILT20) announced that the Players’ registration portal, for UAE-based players, is now open for UAE players interested in putting their names forward for consideration to participate in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Players who are based, and are currently playing in the UAE are invited to register their interest by visiting the League’s newly launched website, http://ilt20.ae, and express their interest by registering on http://register.ilt20.ae.

Through the registration portal, interested players are strongly encouraged to review the selection criteria which strictly adheres to Emirates Cricket playing and ICC residency guidelines.

“League management are extremely pleased to open the registration portal, which can be found on the now-live ILT20 website, to our expansive UAE-player-pool, and we welcome their interest to compete in the inaugural edition of the League,” said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board.

Each franchise squad will comprise a minimum of four UAE players.

Making its debut in January, 2023, the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).