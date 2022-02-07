ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match tickets sold out within hours

Maroof was the first beneficiary of the new PCB policy which entitled her to 12 months of paid leave and a guaranteed contract extension
Tickets for the India vs Pakistan game at the upcoming T20 World Cup match, which will be held in Melbourne, Australia, on October 23, sold out within hours.
The tickets went on sale at 5am on Monday, according to a tweet posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). By 10am, the ICC said on its website that the "public ticket allocation" for the India vs Pakistan match "has been exhausted".
Australian daily Sydney Morning Herald reported that over 60,000 pre-sale tickets had been sold.
The statement by ICC said: "Tickets may still be available through the Official Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours Programmes. Alternatively, you can join the Waitlist for this match and receive email updates with details of any ticket releases for a specific match."
Last year, when the two great rivals competed at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in October, Pakistan made history when it defeated India by a margin of 10 wickets.
