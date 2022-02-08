Hurricane Roy strikes PSL 2022 as Karachi-leg concludes with second highest run-chase

Jason Roy poses with the man-of-the-match trophy. (PSL Twitter)

Roy's brutal 57–ball assault on probably the best bowling line-up in the competition included 11 fours and eight sixes

Jason Roy announced his arrival in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 with a whirlwind maiden century that steered Quetta Gladiators to an impressive seven wickets victory over Lahore Qalandars in the 15th and last match of the Karachi-leg on Monday.

Roy raced to his first 50 from 20 balls, while his second 50 came off 29 balls as the Gladiators achieved the 205-target with three balls to spare. This was the second highest successful run-chase in the history of the tournament.

Roy’s 116 was the first century by a Quetta Gladiators batter and 11th overall in the history of the event.

Kamran Akmal (three), Sharjeel Khan (two), Colin Ingram, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Delport, Fakhar Zaman and Chris Lynn are the other batters to reach the three figures in this highly entertaining, exciting but challenging league.

This was also the second fastest 100 after Rilee Rossouw’s 43-ball century.

“I think it was one of my best innings and have an incredibly good feeling. The partnership with James Vince was even better," Roy said.

“It was important that we won this game and take the momentum to Lahore with two wins in five matches. We were always confident and very happy to have won this game with the second highest run-chase.”

Scores in brief:

Lahore Qalandars 204-5, 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 70, Harry Brook 41 not out, Abdullah Shafique 32, David Wiese 22 not out, Ghulam Mudassar 2-43)

Quetta Gladiators 207-3, 19.3 overs (Jason Roy 116, James Vince 49 not out, Mohammad Nawaz 25 not out)