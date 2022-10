Home ministry will decide: Thakur on whether India will play in Pakistan

The Indian minister avoided the question when asked about the other foreign teams like England that have safely completed their Pakistan tours recently

Fans cheer outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on October 24, 2021. (AFP file)

By PTI Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 2:07 PM

Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the home ministry will take a call on Indian cricket team's travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year since the players' security is an important matter.

Thakur though is expecting that Pakistan team will come to India to compete in the 50-over World Cup next year, saying "all are welcome".

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had on Tuesday said that Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the continental event and they would like to compete in the tournament on a neutral venue.

It had prompted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to say that it may affect their team's participation in the World Cup in India.

"All teams who qualify for (World Cup) are invited (to compete on the Indian soil). Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated (by someone) and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete," Thakur told a select gathering of journalists when asked about the controversy that erupted after Shah's statement.

Asked about Indian team's travel, the Sports Minister said, "It's a decision that will be taken by the home ministry. Overall, players' safety and security is an important matter," Thakur said.

Thakur deflected the question when asked about the other foreign teams like Australia, England and South Africa that have safely completed their Pakistan tours recently.