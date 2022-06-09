Historic day for UAE cricket as Under 19 team qualify for T20 Women's World Cup

The UAE won all of their five matches in the qualifying tournament in Malaysia

Members of the UAE team celebrate their victory. (Twitter)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 1:57 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 10:20 PM

The UAE Under 19 women’s team made history on Thursday by qualifying for the inaugural ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

With their fifth straight win in the Asian qualifying tournament, the Theertha Satish-led UAE booked their place in the Under 19 T20 World Cup, which will be held in South Africa.

The UAE beat Thailand by six wickets on Thursday.

With both teams coming into Thursday’s match on the back of four consecutive wins, only the winner could have earned a spot in the World Cup.

In the end, it was the UAE girls that held their nerve and made history.

After the bowlers restricted Thailand to 84 for eight in 20 overs, the UAE reached home in 17.1 overs losing just four wickets, thanks to a captain’s knock from Satish (38 not out off 38 balls).

Earlier, the UAE had beaten Bhutan, Nepal, hosts Malaysia and Qatar in the tournament.

The Under 19 women’s team’s qualification is another big boost for UAE cricket this year after the senior men’s team’s qualification for the 2022 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup in Australia.

The UAE boys’ team also won the Plate Division title in the Under 19 World Cup, beating Test-playing teams West Indies and Ireland in the semifinal and the final.

The senior women’s team are also one step away from the T20 Women’s World Cup, having reached the global qualifiers after winning the Asian qualifying tournament.

Brief scores:

Thailand 84 for eight in 20 overs (Phannita Maya 40, Mahika Gaur 2/11, Vaishnave Mahesh 2/16, Avanee Patil 1/6, Indujha Nandakumar 1/16)

UAE 85 for four in 17.1 overs (Theertha Satish 38 not out, Vaishnave Mahesh 21, Samaira Dhanridharka 13; Thipatcha Putthawong 2/21, Sundia Chaturongrattana 1/10).