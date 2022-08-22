Hasnain to replace injured Afridi in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

Hasnain, 22, is currently playing for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred competition in England

Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain during a net session. (AP file)

By Reuters Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 3:05 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 3:06 PM

Mohammad Hasnain will replace injured fast bowler Shaheen Afridi in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup in the UAE, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

Pace spearhead Afridi is recovering from a knee injury he suffered in Sri Lanka last month and has been ruled out of the Twenty20 competition.

Hasnain, 22, is currently playing for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred competition in England.

Former champions Pakistan begin their Asia Cup campaign in an August 28 blockbuster against arch-rivals India in Dubai.