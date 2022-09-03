Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed fined during National T20 Cup match

Shakib said that the Bangla Tigers have a lot of work to do, especially when it comes to getting the right fast bowlers for the World Cup
Sindh’s Sarfaraz Ahmed has been fined 30 per cent of match fee for a level 1 breach of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 match against Balochistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Sarfaraz was charged for violating Article 2.3 that reads as, “Use of audible obscenity”. The incident took place in the first innings of the match when he was dismissed.
Since Ahmed pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Nadeem Arshad, there was no need of a formal hearing.
The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Mohammad Asif and Imtiaz Iqbal, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Nasir Hussain.
Balochistan, thanks to Shan Masood’s half-century, defeat Sindh by five wickets.
The winner of the match will qualify for the Super Four stage
Roy has struggled for runs this summer and hit 76 runs in total in his last six Twenty20 Internationals
Axar Patel will replace the star all-rounder in the Indian squad
Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan delivered a no-ball when Sri Lanka needed three runs in four balls
Cricket enthusiasts could enjoy a dramatic finish to the series on September 11
Sri Lanka won by two wickets in Dubai on Thursday
Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz is confident that the team can get it done against Hong Kong