Farid's all-round brilliance  lifts Bulls in Ajman T20 Cup

Zawar Farid’s all-round brilliance helped Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress beat Maratha Arabians — Brother Gas by three wickets in the AVR PAY NEWS Ajman T20 Cup, a press release said.
Farid scored a fine half-century and took two crucial wickets in the third match of the tournament at the Malek Stadium on Monday.
Batting first, Maratha Arabians — Brother Gas made 141 all out in 19.4 overs. Skipper Jiju Janardhanan led from the front with an impressive knock of 55.
But Janardhanan’s innings went in vain as the Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress reached the target with five balls to spare, thanks to Farid’s 56 and Mohammad Usman’s 45.
“It was a tough contest. After the fall of two quick wickets, I decided that I must stay on till the end. I got good support from Mohammad Usman, and that gave me the confidence to keep going. It was a well-fought win,” Farid said.
Meanwhile, Sheraz Ahmed’s deadly four-wicket spell lifted Bangla Tigers-Karwan to a 38-run win over the Northern Warriors-Defenders.
Brief scores:
Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress beat Maratha Arabians — Brother Gas by three wickets. Maratha Arabians — Brother Gas 141 all out in 19.4 overs (Jiju Janardhanan 55, Omer Farooq 23, Umair Ali 3/20, Zawar Farid 2/21, Mohammad Azhar 2/15). Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress 142 for 7 in 19.1 overs (Zawar Farid 56, Mohammad Usman 45, Saqib Manshad 2/22, Matiullah Khan 3/25). Man of the Match: Zawar Farid.
Bangla Tigers-Karawan beat Northern Warriors-Defenders by 38 runs. Bangla Tigers-Karwan 158 for 7 in 20 overs (Sagar Kalyan 63, Fahad Nawaz 26, Ameer Hamza 20, Ali Khan 26, Asif Mumtaz 2/24, Salman Babar 2/15) Northern Warriors-Defenders 120 all out in 17.5 overs (Imran Od 20, Farhan Babar 49, Sheraz Ahmed 4/9, Fahad Nawaz 2/10, Mohammad Farooq 3/24). Man of the Match: Sheraz Ahmed.
