Exclusive: Don't write off New Zealand in T20 World Cup, says Tom Moody

Moody warned the likes of Australia, England and India about the threat posed by New Zealand in the T20 World Cup

New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das during the Twenty20 tri-series match in Christchurch on Wednesday. (AFP)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 9:59 PM

With the ICC T20 World Cup (October 16-November 13) approaching our doorsteps amid great fanfare, every pundit is busy dissecting the strengths and weaknesses of every team.

While the experts have picked Australia as the top World Cup favourite given their embarrassment of riches in all departments, England have proven that they have what it takes to mount a serious challenge for their second title in T20 cricket's global showpiece event.

Jos Buttler's men have shown remarkable resilience and skills in their two back-to-back wins to clinch the series against old foes Australia just a few days before the start of the World Cup Down Under.

Whether it was defending a 200-plus total in a high-scoring first game or overcoming a top-order collapse in the second game, England were as solid against Australia as they were against Pakistan when they fought back from 3-2 down to clinch the series 4-3 recently.

But Tom Moody, the former Aussie all-rounder with a wealth of experience in coaching high-profile teams in T20 franchise cricket, feels defending champions Australia might still have the edge when the actual tournament starts.

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach also has a clear idea about who could be grabbing the four semifinals slots.

"Look, it's a tricky one. I would expect Australia to be in the top four, being the defending champions and also being at home. It's a home World Cup for them. So I expect them to be one of the four semifinalists," Moody told the Khaleej Times during an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

"But I think it's quite a tricky one to identify who the other three are. There is a number of contenders. And obviously, India and Pakistan, England, South Africa I think all these sides you can comfortably see playing in the finals of this year's World Cup."

Moody, who has joined the Desert Vipers as the Director of Cricket for the inaugural edition of the International League T20 in the UAE, then warned the likes of Australia, England and India about the threat posed by New Zealand.

The Kiwis, after all, have a history of punching above their weight.

"Who would be brave enough to ever write off New Zealand? You know New Zealand are a side that are always very competitive in the ICC events. And they are also reasonably familiar with the Australian conditions as well," Moody said.

"So I think it's a really open World Cup. But the way I see it, I think Australia given that they have the advantage of being at home and also the recent history of their T20 success being the current holders, have to be the favourites."

Moody then ducked the question that has divided the cricket fraternity in India recently: who should replace the injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian team?

Should India for the experience of Mohammed Shami even as he has lacked game-time since recovering from a battle with Covid-19?

Or should the think-tank reward Mohammed Siraj for his hugely impressive performances against South Africa recently?

"That's a difficult question to answer for me to be honest with you because not knowing what the current condition of Mohammed Shami is, particularly, the physical condition of him, going into the World Cup," Moody said.

"I know that Siraj has played in recent tournaments, and has done particularly well in the last series (against South Africa) where he took wickets. But it's a difficult question for me to sort of the separate the two."