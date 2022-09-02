England's Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury

Sri Lanka won by two wickets in Dubai on Thursday
England batsman Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to an injury, while out-of-form opener Jason Roy was dropped from the squad for the tournament in Australia beginning next month.
Bairstow was initially included in the selection but the England and Wales Cricket Board later said he had been ruled out of the rest of the summer and the T20 World Cup after suffering a lower limb injury in a freak accident while playing golf in Leeds on Friday.
Bairstow said in a post on Instagram that he was injured after slipping on the golf course and that he would need to undergo an operation.
Roy has been an integral part of England's white-ball squad and his explosive batting at the top of the order embodied the team's aggressive approach as they won their maiden 50-overs World Cup title in 2019.
The 32-year-old has struggled for runs this summer and hit 76 runs in total in his last six Twenty20 Internationals which made his position untenable for the World Cup and the preceding seven-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan.
Fit-again seamers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, both of whom last played for England during the test tour of the West Indies in March, have recovered from their respective injuries to be in both squads.
England's squad includes Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle) who will skip the Pakistan tour to continue their rehabilitation, the ECB said on Friday.
Captain Jos Buttler, who is recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan but will be available to play only in the later stages of the series.
"In Buttler's absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side," the ECB said.
T20 World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills
Pakistan tour squad: Jos Buttler (cptain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.
