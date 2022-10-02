England thrash Pakistan to clinch T20 series

Pakistan's bowling attack also features two other express fast bowlers, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain
England beat Pakistan by 67 runs in the seventh and final Twenty20 international in Lahore on Sunday, taking the series by 4-3.
Dawid Malan struck an unbeaten 78 and Harry Brook 46 not out to propel England to 209-3 in their 20 overs before Pakistan were restricted to 142-8.
England were on their first tour of Pakistan for 17 years.
Earlier, Malan scored a brilliant half century to take England to 209-3 in Lahore on Sunday.
The left-hander hit a 47-ball 78 not out and was ably supported by Harry Brook (46 not out) and Ben Duckett (30) after England were sent in to bat by Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium.
Dropped twice by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on 29 and Mohammad Wasim on 62, Malan struck eight boundaries and three sixes in the 13th half-century of his T20I career.
Brook, dropped on 24 by Azam off Haris Rauf, struck four sixes and a boundary in his 29-ball innings and added 108 for the fourth wicket with Malan in 10.1 overs.
For Pakistan, fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain took 1-32 while fellow paceman Mohammad Wasim went for 61 runs in four wicket-less overs.
Pakistan brought back Mohammad Rizwan, Rauf, Hasnain and Khushdil Shah in four changes while England recalled pacer Chris Woakes for Richard Gleeson.
Brief scores:
England 209-3 in 20 overs (D. Malan 78 not out, H. Brook 46 not out, B. Duckett 30)
Pakistan 142-8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 56; C. Woakes 3-26)
Result: England won by 67 runs, take series 4-3
Toss: Pakistan
