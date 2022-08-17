England star Bairstow to play for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in UAE T20 League

He said that it was a "very special feeling" to captain India
England batter Jonny Bairstow, West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are among the players signed by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) for the inaugural edition of the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20).
ADKR, owned by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), announced their squad on Tuesday.
The squad also includes Ireland opener Paul Stirling, Sri Lankan players Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka and Seekkuge Prasanna, South African player Colin Ingram, West Indies players Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul and Raymon Reifer, Jamaica's Kennar Lewis, USA's Ali Khan, Netherlands' Brandon Glover.
The Emirates Cricket Board earlier confirmed that the inaugural ILT20 League will be played from January 6 to February 12 in 2023.
India's Reliance Industries, Adani Sportsline. Capri Global, GMR and Lancer Capital have bought the other five franchises in the six-team tournament.
The franchise-style League will be played over a 34-match schedule at the world-class venues of UAE.
