Look: England cricket team arrives for first Pakistan tour in 17 years

The victory made it six wins from seven Tests this summer, following a 3-0 beating of New Zealand and a win over India
England's cricket team touched down in Karachi Thursday on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years - a lengthy absence brought about by security fears following attacks on international teams.
An airport official told AFP the England squad - 19 players plus support staff - landed at Karachi airport on a commercial flight.
England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit again last year until pulling out at short notice after New Zealand also cancelled a tour citing safety concerns.
England will play Pakistan in seven Twenty20 games in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2, before returning in December for three Tests.
Cricket has gradually returned and earlier this year Australia toured successfully for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century.
In a Twitter post, Shadab Khan took responsibility for the defeat
This was a precursor for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia
Pakistan suffered a batting collapse as the Lankans restricted them to 147 all out in 20 overs
This group of talented musicians has been entertaining cricket fans in almost all Sri Lankan matches in the UAE over the years
Naseem Shah gave a dream start by bowling Kusal Mendis for a golden duck in the first over
Pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favoured team chasing so far in the tournament
Power banks, political flags will not be permitted