Look: England cricket team arrives for first Pakistan tour in 17 years

An airport official said the squad, including all 19 players plus support staff, landed at Karachi airport on a commercial flight.

By AFP Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 10:44 AM Last updated: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 11:11 AM

England's cricket team touched down in Karachi Thursday on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years - a lengthy absence brought about by security fears following attacks on international teams.

An airport official told AFP the England squad - 19 players plus support staff - landed at Karachi airport on a commercial flight.

England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit again last year until pulling out at short notice after New Zealand also cancelled a tour citing safety concerns.

England will play Pakistan in seven Twenty20 games in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2, before returning in December for three Tests.

Cricket has gradually returned and earlier this year Australia toured successfully for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century.

ALSO READ: