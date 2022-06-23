Dubai Mammoths to play 10 matches in UK

Dubai Mammoths will begin their tour with a match against Staffordshire Seniors on June 26

Members of the Dubai Mammoths squad. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 3:36 PM

The 19-member Dubai Mammoths squad is all geared up for their eighth tour of the UK.

The Shiva Pagarani-led team will play 10 limited overs matches in Leicester. Dubai Mammoths will begin their tour with a match against Staffordshire Seniors on June 26 at the Caverswall Cricket Club.

On June 27, the Dubai side will clash with Rhino/Assam 9 Sports Select XI at Hinckley Amateur (Hangman’s lnn, Hinckley).

The next day Mammoths will be pitted against West Midlands XI at Nottinghamshire, while on June 29 UK Indians will be bracing themselves up for what looks like a mouthwatering clash at the Electricity Sports, New bridge street, Leicester.

On June 30, Mammoths will be up against East Midlands XI.

The action resumes on July 3 with a clash against Bowden CC XI followed by British Ghurkha’s the next day.

Then comes the Goodwill Cup Tournament T20 on July 5 where Dubai Mammoths face 9 Sports Select XI.

The two teams will clash again on July 6 before taking on Hertfordshire 50’s in their last match on July 7.

Ranjeet Chavan will be the vice-captain on this tour.

Dubai Mammoths team: Shiva Pagarani, Ranjeet Chavan, Kunal Jain, Harvinder Singh, Ravikanth, Ramandeep Sharma, Deepak Odhrani, Satish Sajnani, Azim Bhesania, Sameer Thakran, Lucky Abbas, Mohit Raghav, Mohd Shoaib, Vishal Shet, Sundeep Raina, Porush Jhunjhunwala, Mohd Saif, Mahendra Mota, Virendra Singh Rana.