Dubai Mammoths to make second tour of Nepal

Members of the Dubai Mammoths team. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 1:13 AM

Dubai Mammoths are all set to embark on their second tour of Nepal. The 14-member squad will depart for the Himalayan country on February 15.

During their one week stay, the Dubai Mammoths team, led by Shiva Pagarani, Convenor of the Dubai Cricket Council (DCC), will play three games in Pokhara and one in Kathmandu.

All the games will be of 30 overs in colour kits with white ball in play.

Dubai Mammoths is a club made up of cricketers over the age of 40 years. Most of the members are businessmen who take time off their busy schedules to play tournaments and keep themselves fit in these troubled times.

Their aim is mainly to inspire youngsters that lack cricket activity due to the pandemic.

Dubai Mammoths had last toured Nepal in February 2019 when they played four games winning three and losing one.

The team will return to Dubai on February 22.

“Dubai Mammoths has also toured the United Kingdom on several occasions, played thrice in Chiang Mai in Thailand, Melbourne, Sydney, Sri Lanka, Mumbai, Pune, Dehradun and Nepal,” said Shiva.

“We can be called a globe-trotting club. Wherever we go, we spread the message of the importance of continuing to play the game with joy. Our mission will continue to spread cricket.

Dubai Mammoths has produced promising players like Aryan Lakra, Ronak Panoly, Vriitya Aravind, Rudra Mahadev, Puniya Mehra and Darshan Pagarani.

Squad: Shiva G Pagarani, Ranjeet Chavan, Yasser Khawaja, Ravish Malik, Satish Sajnani, Shams Abbas, Ramandeep Sharma, Sanjay Pathak, Safdar Badami, Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Mustafa Nalwala, Sameer Thakran, Vishal Shet and Shushruth Nasnodkar.