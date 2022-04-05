Dubai indoor cricket tournament a great success as UAE teams win

The Board is planning to have five or six teams in the inaugural edition.
Cricket5 days ago
After hosting the 2017 Indoor World Cup, Insportz Club took another giant stride by hosting the Siraj Finance-backed Tri-series Dubai tournament.
England, South Africa and hosts Emirates Indoor UAE participated in the tournament.
The tournament, featuring three categories, was a huge boost for indoor cricket in the UAE.
Emirates Indoor UAE teams, led by Aqib Malik and Saqib Nazir, won the Mains and Masters Category.
In the post-match presentation, Ray Laurens, President of SAICF, acknowledged that UAE have made great improvements since hosting the 2017 Indoor World Cup and this bodes well for the next World Cup which will be held in October, 2022.
The great week of indoor cricketing festival came to an end on Friday.
Fans can watch all the games on Insportz Club Dubai’s YouTube channel to relive the experience.
Now the next stop for the players is the World Cup in Australia (October, 2022).
To know more about indoor cricket, visit Insportz Club Dubai Facebook and Instagram pages.
