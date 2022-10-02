Dhawan named India captain for ODIs against South Africa

Afghanistan star Naveen, who took 10 wickets in nine appearances last season, joined the selection committee at the draft
India named opener Shikhar Dhawan as captain on Sunday for three one-day internationals against South Africa starting this week.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a 16-man squad for the ODIs with batsman Shreyas Iyer named Dhawan's deputy.
Iyer remains on the standby list for this month's T20 World Cup along with ODI teammates Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar, all of whom are expected to join the T20 team in Australia after the South Africa series.
An on-going T20 series between the two countries ends on Tuesday. The ODI matches start on October 6 in Lucknow.
India's senior players, including captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, have been rested for the South Africa ODI series ahead of the T20 World Cup.
ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wkt), Sanju Samson (wkt), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar
Afghanistan star Naveen, who took 10 wickets in nine appearances last season, joined the selection committee at the draft
The UAE will take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday
The team was given a rousing welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by fans and the Kerala Cricket Association
Bhuvneshwar, known for his clever bowling particularly in the final overs, has looked a shadow of himself in recent times
Sharma revealed Dean had been warned several times during Saturday's match before she decided to run her out in the 44th over
The first to cross this milestone was legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, with 18,436 runs
Mohammad Rizwan scores 88 as Babar Azam hits 36
Skipper Rohit Sharma hails the Indian team after clinching the series decider against Australia