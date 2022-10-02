Dhawan named India captain for ODIs against South Africa

India's senior players, including captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, have been rested for the South Africa ODI series ahead of the T20 World Cup

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan. (AP)

By AFP Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 6:10 PM

India named opener Shikhar Dhawan as captain on Sunday for three one-day internationals against South Africa starting this week.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a 16-man squad for the ODIs with batsman Shreyas Iyer named Dhawan's deputy.

Iyer remains on the standby list for this month's T20 World Cup along with ODI teammates Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar, all of whom are expected to join the T20 team in Australia after the South Africa series.

An on-going T20 series between the two countries ends on Tuesday. The ODI matches start on October 6 in Lucknow.

ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wkt), Sanju Samson (wkt), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar