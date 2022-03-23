Delhi Bulls beat Maratha Arabians to lift Ajman T20 Cup title

The Indian cricket captain scored her 12th half-century
Opener Zawar Farid hit an unbeaten 72 to help the Delhi Bulls – Future Mattress emerge champions of the Ajman T20 Cup at Malek Stadium on Tuesday.
The Delhi Bulls defeated the Maratha Arabians by four wickets in the final.
Chasing Maratha Arabians – Brothers Gas 142 for 8, Farid scored 72 off 63 balls with seven boundaries and one six to help the Bulls reach home in 19 overs.
Farid got good support from Syed Haider, who hit 32 off 20 balls.
The two batsmen put on 65 runs for the fifth wicket.
Farid had earlier sparkled with the ball, taking three wickets to restrict the Maratha Arabians – Brothers Gas to 142 for 8.
Brief scores:
Delhi Bulls – Future Mattress bt Maratha Arabians – Brothers Gas by four wickets.
Maratha Arabians – Brothers Gas 142 for 8 in 20 overs (Mohammad Afzal 35, Shahnawaz Khan 33; Zahid Ali 2 for 33, Umair Ali Kahn 2 for 34, Zawar Farid 3 for 25) Delhi Bulls -Future Mattress 143 for 6 in 19 overs (Zawar Farid 72 not out, Syed Haider 32, Harry Bharwal 2 for 25, Omer Farooq 3 for 29)
Man of the Final: Zawar Farid
Best Batsman: Sagar Kalyan (Bangla Tigers- Karwan)
Best Bowler: Mohammad Azhar (Delhi Bulls - Future Mattress)
Most sixes: Mohammad Afzal (Delhi Bulls - Future Mattress)
Player of the tournament: Jiju Janardhanan (Maratha Arabians – Brothers Gas)
The Indian cricket captain scored her 12th half-century
Cricket3 days ago
