David Miller named Paarl Royals captain

South Africa's Miller, one of the most consistent finishers in the game, is excited to be leading the Royals in his home country

David Miller helped the Gujarat Titans win the IPL this year. (Twitter)

By ANI Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 10:08 PM

Royals Sports Group-owned Paarl Royals on Sunday announced the appointment of experienced South African batter David Miller as captain for the inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa's T20 league, SA20, which starts in January, 2023.

The Paarl-based franchise has given the captaincy role to the 33-year-old, who was one of the two South Africans signed by the team ahead of the auction.

Miller, who had a stunning IPL 2022 season, helping Gujarat Titans lift the title in their first attempt, has also recently captained South Africa (in a 3-match T20I series in August against England), and the Barbados Royals in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

With a wealth of experience under his belt, scoring more than 8600 runs in close to 400 T20 matches at a strike rate of a little more than 138, Miller has been one of the most consistent finishers in the game and is excited to be leading the Royals in his home country.

"It makes me immensely proud to have been appointed as the captain of the Paarl Royals. To be able to call it my home, gives me great joy. The people of Paarl and the Western Cape as a whole are great supporters of quality and entertaining cricket, and my ambition will be to lead the team in the right manner and give our fans countless memories to cheer their team on. We already have some top cricketers onboard with the likes of Jos, Obed and Corbin, and I am looking forward to working with an exciting set of players to start this SA20 journey," Miller said.