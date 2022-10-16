Cummins ready to share ODI captaincy with Warner

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins. (Reuters)

By Reuters Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 8:46 PM

Test skipper Pat Cummins is ready to be Australia's one-day captain on a rotational basis and is even open to sharing the responsibility with David Warner, the 29-year-old said on Sunday.

With Aaron Finch announcing his ODI retirement last month, Australia will need to find a leader for the 50-overs squad with less than a year to go before the 2023 World Cup in India.

Cummins acknowledged multi-format players like him could not play every match and saw logic in having a captaincy committee and dividing the role.

"(It is) something I'd be open to," Cummins said on the eve of Australia's Twenty20 World Cup warm-up match against India.

"Playing every single game isn't realistic. It would be really seamless if you had a committee.

"The style of just about everyone in the team is really similar. We've got some great leaders in the team, we all get along great."

Warner was slapped with a lifetime ban from any leadership role for his involvement in a ball-tampering scandal four years ago but Cricket Australia has initiated the process to revoke it.

Cummins suggested the team would welcome the development.

"There's a few barriers at the moment, but certainly if they were removed, there wouldn't be any qualms from any of the playing or coaching group," he said.

"He'd be awesome at it."