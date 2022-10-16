Cummins ready to share ODI captaincy with Warner

Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Pakistan's first Test captain, has also been inducted into the Hall of Fame
Test skipper Pat Cummins is ready to be Australia's one-day captain on a rotational basis and is even open to sharing the responsibility with David Warner, the 29-year-old said on Sunday.
With Aaron Finch announcing his ODI retirement last month, Australia will need to find a leader for the 50-overs squad with less than a year to go before the 2023 World Cup in India.
Cummins acknowledged multi-format players like him could not play every match and saw logic in having a captaincy committee and dividing the role.
"(It is) something I'd be open to," Cummins said on the eve of Australia's Twenty20 World Cup warm-up match against India.
"Playing every single game isn't realistic. It would be really seamless if you had a committee.
"The style of just about everyone in the team is really similar. We've got some great leaders in the team, we all get along great."
Warner was slapped with a lifetime ban from any leadership role for his involvement in a ball-tampering scandal four years ago but Cricket Australia has initiated the process to revoke it.
Cummins suggested the team would welcome the development.
"There's a few barriers at the moment, but certainly if they were removed, there wouldn't be any qualms from any of the playing or coaching group," he said.
"He'd be awesome at it."
After being put into bat, the Africans made 163 for seven in 20 overs as Jan Frylinck top-scored with 44 off 28 balls
"The boys are very confident; we got the same combination that we had in the Asia Cup," says captain Shanaka
Several sports bars around the emirate are offering UAE cricket enthusiasts special deals
While fans treat every Indo-Pak contest as a battle for one-upmanship, the camaraderie between the sides is often evident
Bumrah's replacement Shami will join fellow fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh in the country's roster
It’s been a long wait of 15 years for the passionate 1.5 billion Indian fans after the triumph in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007
Last year, Rafiq opened up about an 'institutionally racist culture' at Yorkshire