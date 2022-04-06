Cummins hits joint fastest IPL fifty off 14 balls to help KKR beat Mumbai

The Australian tore into the Mumbai attack with his 56 off 15 balls as KKR reached their target (162) with four overs and five wickets to spare

By AFP Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 10:06 PM

Pat Cummins was an unlikely star with the bat as he smashed a joint fastest 14-ball IPL fifty to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a stunning victory over Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

The Australian Test skipper joined Venkatesh Iyer with Kolkata on 101-5 while chasing 162 and tore into the Mumbai attack with his 56 off 15 balls as the two-time champions reached their target with four overs and five wickets to spare.

Iyer, a left-hand batsman, had the best seat in the house as Cummins hit six sixes including the winning hit over the fence in a 35-run Daniel Sams over.

Cummins’ effort equalled KL Rahul’s 50 off 14 balls for Kings XI Punjab — now Punjab Kings — in 2018 as Mumbai slipped to their third loss in as many matches.