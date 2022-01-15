Cricketer Virat Kohli quits post as Indian Test Captain

Ross Taylor, playing his final test, sealed New Zealand's victory by removing last Bangladesh batsman Ebadot Hossain.
Cricket4 days ago
Cricketer Virat Kohli has announced that he has quit his post as the Indian team's Test Captain.
In a social media post, he thanked the BCCI for the opportunity and former captain MS Dhoni for believing in him.
The decision comes a day after India's shock loss to South Africa in the Test series.
Under Kohli, India won their first Test series in Australia and also lead 2-1 against England.
Cricket4 days ago
Kohli goes into the third match with an average of only 26.08 in 14 Tests since the start of 2020
Cricket5 days ago
Trent Boult was the star for New Zealand with five wickets after captain Latham's 252
Cricket5 days ago
Latham raised 148 runs with fellow opener Will Young and then consolidated New Zealand’s position with his still-flourishing 201-run stand with Devon Conway,
Cricket5 days ago
The third Test is scheduled to be played from January 11-15
Cricket5 days ago
Anderson and Broad batted out the final two tense overs to give the beleaguered tourists a fighting draw
Cricket6 days ago
Australia lead the series 3-0.
Cricket6 days ago
It was a great achievement for us, our first win out of Asia: Taskin Ahmed
Cricket1 week ago