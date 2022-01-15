Cricketer Virat Kohli quits post as Indian Test Captain

The 33-year-old's decision comes a day after the team's loss to South Africa

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Jan 2022, 5:39 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Jan 2022, 5:50 PM

Cricketer Virat Kohli has announced that he has quit his post as the Indian team's Test Captain.

In a social media post, he thanked the BCCI for the opportunity and former captain MS Dhoni for believing in him.

The decision comes a day after India's shock loss to South Africa in the Test series.

Under Kohli, India won their first Test series in Australia and also lead 2-1 against England.

