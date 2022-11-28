Cricket: UAE to host Afghanistan's home fixtures for the next 5 years

He had a disappointing campaign at the recent T20 World Cup on home soil, taking only three wickets from four matches, at an average of 44.00
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have entered a deal, which will see the UAE hosting the Afghans' home fixtures for the next five years.
As a part of the deal, Afghanistan will also play UAE in a three-match T20I series each year, during the duration of the deal.
"Afghanistan Cricket Board and the Emirates Cricket Board have entered into a five-year mutual cooperation agreement. The basis of the historic agreement will see the Afghanistan Cricket Board host its home fixtures, and utilize the world-class venues, in the UAE," said a statement from Emirates Cricket.
"Afghanistan Cricket Board will also play a series of three T20I matches each year with UAE National Team. In return, Emirates Cricket Board will provide valuable logistic support to the Afghanistan Board, including visa assistance and office space," added the statement.
Naseeb Khan, the CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, acknowledged the cooperation between both countries and expressed his confidence that this agreement would be fruitful, and serve to greatly benefit future goals and ambitions.
Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board said:
"Both the Emirates and Afghanistan Cricket Boards enjoy long, cordial relations, and we are happy to support the ACB in ensuring that they have a home for their cricket. We are also thankful to Afghanistan Cricket Board for agreeing to play T20 internationals against UAE Team each year. This will provide our UAE team with the invaluable exposure and help in their development."
The Afghanistan team is currently in Sri Lanka to play a three-match ODI series against the current Asia Cup champions.
Afghanistan is leading the series 1-0. It won the first match by 60 runs, while the second ODI ended in no result due to rain.
