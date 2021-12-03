Cricket: Toss delayed in India-New Zealand Test after Mumbai rain

Ravindra put on key partnerships with Kyle Jamieson and then held fort for 52 balls with Patel, before umpires ended play due to bad light
Cricket3 days ago
Wet patches at the Wankhede Stadium delayed the toss in the second Test between India and New Zealand on Friday after two days of rain in Mumbai.
Umpires were to inspect the surface at 9:30 am (0400 GMT) with ground staff working to make play possible as skies cleared in the western port city.
New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, mounted a dramatic rearguard action to hang on for a hard-fought draw in the first encounter of the two-match series.
India skipper Virat Kohli returns to action after he stepped down as national Twenty20 captain last month following the World Cup and took a short break.
Ravindra put on key partnerships with Kyle Jamieson and then held fort for 52 balls with Patel, before umpires ended play due to bad light
Cricket3 days ago
'I am a bit battered and bruised and very sore'
Cricket4 days ago
Gladiators are now occupying the top position with 12 points, pushing Team Abu Dhabi (12 points) to second place, thanks to superior net run-rate
Cricket4 days ago
Sunday's emphatic victory over Nepal in the Asian qualifiers (November 22-28) came after UAE had beaten Malaysia, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Bhutan
Cricket4 days ago
It was a very difficult day because of the weather conditions, City midfielder Rodri told the
Cricket4 days ago
Abid Ali earlier made 133 off 282 balls, holding one end for Pakistan for a long stretch
Cricket4 days ago
Iyer followed his first innings hundred with a crucial 65, forging 50-plus stands with Ashwin and Saha to revive India in the first Test
Cricket4 days ago
Samaira Dharnidharka, the 14-year-old prodigy, bowled a magical spell of 4-0-5-4 against Nepal
Cricket4 days ago