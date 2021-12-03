Cricket: Toss delayed in India-New Zealand Test after Mumbai rain

India skipper Virat Kohli returns to action after stepping down as Twenty20 captain

New Zealand's Ross Taylor (C) and Ajaz Patel inspect the pitch as ground staff remove the covers on the eve of the second Test cricket match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 2, 2021.

Published: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 8:24 AM

Wet patches at the Wankhede Stadium delayed the toss in the second Test between India and New Zealand on Friday after two days of rain in Mumbai.

Umpires were to inspect the surface at 9:30 am (0400 GMT) with ground staff working to make play possible as skies cleared in the western port city.

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, mounted a dramatic rearguard action to hang on for a hard-fought draw in the first encounter of the two-match series.

