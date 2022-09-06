Cricket: Suresh Raina announces retirement from all formats of game

Men in Green play archrivals India in match in Dubai on Sunday
Popular Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from all formats of the game.
The batsman said in a tweet today: "It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket."
The top player thanked the BCCI, UP Cricket, the Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League (IPL) team and Rajiv Shukla, the former chairman of IPL. He also thanked all his fans for "their support and unwavering faith" in his abilities.
He would earlier act as a stand-in captain for the Indian Cricket Team. In the prime of his career, the explosive T20 player would open for the Indian team.
The left-handed batter has shared a pitch with some of the team's greatest players.
