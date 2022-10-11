Cricket: Roger Binny could replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

The UAE lost to Pakistan by 71 runs on Sunday — their fourth defeat in the tournament with their lone victory coming against Malaysia
Former India player and 1983 World Cup star Roger Binny is the top contender for the BCCI president's post, Indian media reported on Tuesday.
Times of India, quoting sources, said the former all-rounder is likely to replace Ganguly as the BCCI president while Jay Shah is expected to continue as the BCCI secretary.
Roger Binny's name appeared on the BCCI's Draft Electoral Rolls (put up on the BCCI website) for the October 18 elections and the Annual General Meeting as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday instead of KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.
These instances led to the speculation of former seamer being the frontrunner for the post.
As per sources, Sourav Ganguly is likely to become India's representative as the International Cricket Council Chairman.
Nominations can be filled on October 11 and 12, they will be scrutinised on October 13 and candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by October 14. Elections will be held on October 18.
ALSO READ:
The UAE lost to Pakistan by 71 runs on Sunday — their fourth defeat in the tournament with their lone victory coming against Malaysia
England powered to 208-6 after losing the toss, a commanding total which proved too much for Australia despite a gallant 44-ball 73 from David Warner
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Twenty20 Tri-Series on Sunday
Rohit Sharma's men have conceded 73 runs in the last five overs of Tuesday's loss to the Proteas at Indore
The left-handed Rossouw made an unbeaten 100 in 48 balls to steer South Africa to 227-3 after being invited to bat first in Indore
Batter Rilee Rossouw scores maiden century as hosts win the series 2-1
Bairstow was ruled out of the rest of the summer and the T20 World Cup by a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September
India beat the UAE by 104 runs in the Women's Asia Cup clash on Tuesday