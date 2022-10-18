Cricket: Roger Binny appointed as next BCCI President taking over from Sourav Ganguly

Opener KL Rahul (57) and number four Suryakumar Yadav (50) scored half-centuries for India
Former India cricketer Roger Binny has been appointed as the next BCCI President.
A key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, Binny is now taking over from Sourav Ganguly.
The discussions were held in the internal BCCI meeting in the lead-up to the elections, scheduled for October 18.
Binny, 67, has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee. The former all-rounder is currently the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.
Ganguly, the current president of of the Indian cricket board, is tipped to be India's representative for the 16-member International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Chairman's post, elections for which are slated to be held this November.
16-year-old Aayan Khan became the youngest cricketer to play in the T20 World Cup, when he played for the UAE against the Netherlands in Australia
The UAE batsmen failed to convert their starts as the team lost their opening game to the Netherlands
Mitchell fractured his finger while batting in the nets earlier this month and sat out the tri-series in Christchurch also involving Pakistan and Bangladesh
Cummins acknowledged multi-format players like him could not play every match and saw logic in having a captaincy committee and dividing the role
Aayan, a talented left-arm spinner, made his international debut against Bangladesh last month in Dubai
Former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews says the team was not ready for the bouncy wicket in Australia
Chasing 112, the Netherlands reached home with three wickets and just one ball to spare