Cricket promoter Anis Sajan receives prestigious award

Anis Sajan (left) with Bollywod star Sunil Shetty. (KT file)

By Team KT Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 1:02 AM

Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group and well-known cricket promoter, has been awarded the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Bharat Puraskar by Made in India Swadeshi Runway.

Sajan won the award for his contribution to cricket in the UAE.

“Receiving this recognition has only added to my enthusiasm to follow my passion and live it to the fullest,” said Sajan.

Sajan has been one of the biggest cricket promoters in this country for several years now.

Such is his passion for the game that Sajan had employed 30 people in Danube Group to play only outdoor cricket. Sajan formed two teams — Danube Lions and Danube Tigers — that participated in local cricket leagues for over 15 years.

He was the caretaker of the Adam Gilchrist-led Sagittarius Strikers in the Masters Champions League in 2016.

Sajan also introduced the two-day and three-day Test cricket in UAE which even saw the participation of international players like Yasir Shah, Fakhar Zaman and Asad Shafiq.

“For players to improve their temperament, I believe it is very important for them to play two-day and three-day cricket,” said Sajan who was also the former mentor for Team Bengal Tigers and Team Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10.