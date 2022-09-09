Cricket: Nepal captain denies sexual assault allegations

A court has issued an arrest warrant for the 22-year-old

By AFP Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 10:13 AM

On Friday, Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl and said that he would go home to fight his case.

A Nepali court has issued an arrest warrant for the 22-year-old, who was playing in the Caribbean Premier League, and has been suspended from his leadership position.

The teenage girl, along with her guardian, filed a complaint against the player earlier this week, alleging that the incident had taken place in a hotel room in Kathmandu the previous month, after they met and went out.

In a statement on his social media channels, Lamichhane wrote:

"I am INNOCENT & keep complete belief in the respectable laws of Nepal. I have decided to take a leave from CPL and go back to my country within few days. I am ready to face all these baseless allegations. May justice be served to the innocent & right investigation to be done towards everyone involved. Hope the law acts equal to everyone."

Photo: @sandeep_lamichhane25/Instagram

Lamichhane had been playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League being held across the West Indies.

The 22-year-old is a poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal, which gained one-day international status in 2018, but remains a long way from contesting a World Cup.

The leg-spinner's big break came when he was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018. He has since been the most sought-after Nepali cricket player in international T20 leagues.

The accusations against him come after the conviction of Nepali actor Paul Shah this week for similar charges. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, and ordered to pay his victim compensation.

