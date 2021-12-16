Cricket: 5 shocking revelations by Virat Kohli on Rohit, BCCI and captaincy

The batter made it clear that he was never spoken to about being replaced as ODI captain

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 6:42 PM

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was removed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from ODI captaincy and was replaced by batter Rohit Sharma.

Ahead of India’s tour of South Africa 2021/22, Kohli was at his candid best and answered all the questions at a press conference about the recent turmoil in Indian cricket ahead of the team’s departure for South Africa, where they will play three Tests and three ODIs.

The 34-year-old cricketer stepped down from the captaincy role in the T20I format following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and was removed from the captaincy of the Men in Blue in the ODI format last week.

Kohli had a win percentage of more than 70% in ODIs and looking at the stats cricket enthusiasts felt Kohli should have continued leading in the 50-over format.

Virat made it clear that he was never spoken to about being replaced till chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma intimated him 90 minutes before the scheduled team selection meeting for the South Africa tour.

Here are Kohli's 5 revelations from the press conference:

90 minutes notice of sacking

Virat Kohli was told only 90 minutes before the official announcement that he had been sacked as India’s one-day captain.

“I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection meeting on the 8th for the Test series and there was no prior communication to me at all,” Kohli told reporters.

“Before ending the call I was told that the five selectors had decided that I would not be the ODI captain, to which I replied, ‘ok fine’,” the 33-year-old said.

Kohli on speculated rift with Rohit Sharma

“Tired” of quelling never-ending speculation about a rift with Rohit Sharma, Kohli described his white-ball successor as an “able and tactically sound” captain, who will have his complete backing as a senior player.

“I’ve clarified previously also - I’m tired of clarifying because it’s asked repeatedly,” he said.

“I can say with guarantee that any action of mine, any communication, won’t be to put the team down till I play cricket. That’s my commitment to Indian cricket.”

Kohli on his support to Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid

Asked how he sees his role under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, Kohli said: “My responsibility is obviously to push the team in the right direction, something that I’ve always looked to do even before I became captain, so that mindset has never changed and it will never change.

“But Rohit is a very able captain and tactically very sound. We’ve seen that in the games that he has captained for India and in the IPL as well. So is (Rahul) Dravid bhai, who’s a very, very balanced coach, great man manager.

“Both of them will have my absolute support and my contribution in whatever vision they set for the team and I will be there to support that 100 per cent and continue to be a guy who can push the team in the right direction going forward from here,” Kohli added in a press conference ahead of the team’s departure to South Africa.

Not available in the ODI series against South Africa

India will face South Africa in a three-match ODI series following the conclusion of the test series, and it was earlier reported that Kohli has opted not to play the limited over format.

However, clarifying his stance on the same in the media interaction, Kohli said, “I was and I am available for selection. I haven't had any communication to BCCI where I have asked for any break. I am available for selection for ODIs in South Africa."

"It should be asked to people who are writing lies. My communication with the BCCI on this issue has not happened that I want to rest."

“I was always keen to play,” he said

Denies claims by Sourav Ganguly about talks regarding captaincy

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly earlier said to ANI that Kohli was asked not to step down from the captaincy of India in T20Is.

However, Kohli denied any such claims and said, “When I told BCCI that I want to give up T20I captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitancy.

“I was told that it was a progressive step. I informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests. The communication from my side was clear but I had also informed that if the office bearers and selectors don't think I should lead in other formats then that is fine”.