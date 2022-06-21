Covid-stricken Ashwin misses flight to England, Dravid joins Test team in Leicester

Ashwin is likely to miss the four-day practice match against Leicestershire ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England

Indian sspinner Ravichandran Ashwin. (AFP)

By ANI Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 8:11 PM

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin could not board the flight to England after testing positive for Covid-19. The off-spinner arrived in Mumbai to travel with the Test team on June 16 but now he is in quarantine.

The 35-year-old spinner will only join the Test squad after meeting all protocol requirements. The rest of the members of the Indian Test squad are already in Leicester and training has begun in Leicestershire County Ground where they will play a four-day practice match from June 24.

Ashwin is likely to miss the four-day practice match against Leicestershire starting on Friday but could be available for the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston.

Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester.

“Look who’s here! Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. #TeamIndia,” tweeted BCCI.

Ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England, Team India on Friday began training for the match after arriving in London for the tour.

India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston starting on July 1.

The rescheduled Test is counted as the fifth match of India’s 2021 series in England, which the visitors lead by 2-1. The fifth Test was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Ireland-bound India squad under VVS Laxman will leave for Dublin either on June 23 or June 24 as the team members have been given a three-day rest following the five-match T20 series against South Africa.

India are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28.