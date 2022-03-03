UAE lost by two runs in a thrilling last-ball finish despite Vriitya Aravind's magical innings
Australian spin bowling coach Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Australia's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Friday.
Ahmed, who will work as a consultant during Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, returned a positive test upon his arrival at the team hotel on Monday following his involvement in the Pakistan Super League.
The 40-year-old will remain in isolation for at least five days and will only be released after providing two negative tests.
Ahmed has had no direct contact with the Australian squad, who have all tested negative since arriving in Pakistan for the three-test series.
The PCB said they were 'disappointed and dismayed' with the behaviour of the Australian player.
The UAE’s second win on the trot gave them four points. They now play against Bahrain in their concluding game on Monday
Henry claimed 7-23 in the first innings to set up New Zealand's victory by an innings and 276 runs at the Hagley Oval
Sakibul Gani sets world record after scoring 341 in Ranji Trophy match.
Karachi beat the already-qualified Lahore by 22 runs
India, who whitewashed the West Indies 3-0 in the preceding one-day matches, took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series
24 teams will participate in UAE's biggest tape ball cricket championship from Feb 19
