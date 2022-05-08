Cheteshwar Pujara slams fourth consecutive ton in County Championship

Pujara, who was dropped from the Indian Test squad earlier this year, has made a strong statement with his form in county cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot during the match between Sussex and Middlesex. (Sussex Cricket Twitter)

By ANI Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 5:34 PM

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara continues to make his case for another national call-up stronger with each passing county game, as he slammed his fourth century of the season for Sussex against Middlesex at Hove on Saturday.

Pujara, who was dropped from the Indian Test squad earlier this year due to an inconsistent run of form, has made a strong statement with his form in the ongoing County Championship Division Two.

Ever since being signed as an overseas batter replacing the Australia’s Travis Head by Sussex, Pujara has been extremely impressive for his side. In his previous three outings for the county, he has scored 6, 201* against Derbyshire, 109 and 12 against Worcestershire and 203 against Durham.

In the ongoing game against Middlesex, he was unbeaten on 170 when Sussex declared their second innings at 335 for four.

In international cricket, Pujara has played 95 matches in the longest format of the game for India, scoring 6713 runs at an average of 43.87.

The veteran Test batter has scored 32 fifties and 18 centuries in the longest format of the game. Pujara has also represented India in five ODIs.