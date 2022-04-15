Chennai's Deepak Chahar ruled out of IPL with back injury

West Indies big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer hit an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls and lifted Royals from 67-4 to 165-6
Cricket4 days ago
Chennai Super Kings pace bowler Deepak Chahar, the second-most expensive player at the Indian Premier League auction, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, organisers said on Friday.
Chahar, known for his ability to swing the new ball, was acquired for $1.85 million in the February auction, the highest figure after Ishan Kishan who was sold to Mumbai Indians for $2 million.
The bowler, 29, was expected to join his team in late April but the injury has put paid to his plans.
Chahar’s absence appears to have affected Chennai’s team balance, with the side losing their first four matches on the trot.
The four-time winners finally tasted their first victory of the season on Wednesday when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Only Mumbai Indians, winless after five games, are below them on the points table.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for Covid-19.
“He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment,” organisers said in a press release.
India has recorded a slight increase in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks but is nowhere near the peak seen between March and May last year.
At least 4,000 people were dying every day at the height of the pandemic in 2021, according to official figures.
On Friday, the health ministry reported around 1,100 new cases.
