Chennai Super Kings’ Jadeja ruled out of IPL with rib injury

Four-time winners CSK are all but out of the play-off race after seven losses in 11 matches

IPL file

By AFP Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 11:53 AM

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League with a bruised rib, the franchise said on Wednesday.

“Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings’ game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday,” the defending champions said in a statement.

“He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season.”

The 33-year-old Jadeja, a left-arm spinner and left-handed batter, last month handed back the captaincy to MS Dhoni after he was appointed skipper at the start of the season.

Four-time IPL winners Chennai are all but out of the play-off race after seven losses in 11 matches and are above only bottom-placed Mumbai Indians in the 10-team table.

Jadeja, who captained CSK in the first eight games as the team won just two of them, had a forgettable season as he managed just 116 runs and took five wickets in 10 matches.

ALSO READ:

Jadeja has 242 Test wickets and two centuries, including a highest of 175 not out, in the five-day format since making his debut in 2012.