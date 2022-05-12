Chennai Super Kings’ Jadeja ruled out of IPL with rib injury

Some thrive as leaders. Others appear to capitulate under the burden, writes Sumit Chakraberty
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League with a bruised rib, the franchise said on Wednesday.
“Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings’ game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday,” the defending champions said in a statement.
“He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season.”
The 33-year-old Jadeja, a left-arm spinner and left-handed batter, last month handed back the captaincy to MS Dhoni after he was appointed skipper at the start of the season.
Four-time IPL winners Chennai are all but out of the play-off race after seven losses in 11 matches and are above only bottom-placed Mumbai Indians in the 10-team table.
Jadeja, who captained CSK in the first eight games as the team won just two of them, had a forgettable season as he managed just 116 runs and took five wickets in 10 matches.
Jadeja has 242 Test wickets and two centuries, including a highest of 175 not out, in the five-day format since making his debut in 2012.
