'Catches win matches': Pakistan Vice Captain pens heartfelt apology for Asia Cup loss against Sri Lanka

Shadab Khan, the Vice Captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team publicly took responsibility for the loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final.

In a heartfelt apology posted on Twitter, the batter said: "Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down."

The cricketer dropped two crucial catches against Rajapaksa, who finally went on to make 71 runs in 45 deliveries.

Khan went on to appreciate the team, highlighting the positive contributors of the team. He said: "Positives for team, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Nawaz and the entire bowling attack was great. Muhammad Rizwan fought hard. The entire team tried their best."

"Congratulations to Sri Lanka," he said, signing off.

The Green Team lost to the Lankan Lions by 23 runs, making it Sri Lanka's sixth Asia Cup win.

