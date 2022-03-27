Catch the live ball-by-ball IPL coverage on Talk 100.3

The Arabians beat Deccan Gladiators — MGM by eight wickets in the first semifinal
The live ball-by-ball coverage of Tata IPL 2022 can be heard on Talk 100.3, the radio station launched by Channel 2 Group Corporation and Fun Asia Network.
The live broadcast begins at 5:30 pm every single match day and double headers starts at 1:30 pm with detailed pre-match and post-match analysis.
The listeners also get a chance to participate in several contests and win prizes.
The commentary team will feature former Indian cricketer Ashok Malhotra, who will be joined by a strong team of analysts and commentators, calling the games in Hindi and English on Talk 100.3.
Meanwhile, sister station, Big 106.2, will feature regular updates of all IPL matches.
After the successful live coverage of the PSL 2022 and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 with legendary cricketers Sir Clive Llyod and Kapil Dev as the lead commentators, Talk 100.3 is back in the thick of things with live ball by ball commentary of IPL.
The radio station will also provide live ball-by-ball coverage of this year's Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
