Catch live ball-by-ball coverage of PSL final on Talk 100.3

Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in the title-decider today

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, captain of Lahore Qalandars, pose with the PSL trophy ahead of the final. (PSL Twitter)

By Team KT Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 11:14 AM Last updated: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 11:32 AM

The biggest game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today at 6:30pm UAE Time.

Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in the title-decider on Sunday.

The live ball-by-ball coverage of PSL 7 can be heard on Talk 100.3, the radio station launched by Channel 2 Group Corporation and Fun Asia Network.

Live broadcast of the final will begin at 6:20pm, with pre-match and post-match analysis.

Talk 100.3 will shift focus to IPL 2022 after the PSL with live ball-by-ball action of IPL Season 15 from March 26 until the end of the tournament.

The radio station also has the rights for the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.