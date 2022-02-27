Catch live ball-by-ball coverage of PSL final on Talk 100.3

24 teams will participate in UAE's biggest tape ball cricket championship from Feb 19
The biggest game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today at 6:30pm UAE Time.
Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in the title-decider on Sunday.
The live ball-by-ball coverage of PSL 7 can be heard on Talk 100.3, the radio station launched by Channel 2 Group Corporation and Fun Asia Network.
Live broadcast of the final will begin at 6:20pm, with pre-match and post-match analysis.
Talk 100.3 will shift focus to IPL 2022 after the PSL with live ball-by-ball action of IPL Season 15 from March 26 until the end of the tournament.
The radio station also has the rights for the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.
Aravind hit a magnificent unbeaten 97 off 67 balls in his team's total of 157
South Africa's top order collapsed for a second time at Christchurch to finish the day 353 behind
Chasing 140, the home side suffered some early jitters before the middle order steadied the ship, cruising to 143-4 with 11 balls to spare
For a man who lost his father at a young age, Mustafa has now become the first UAE cricketer to break into the top 10 of the ICC world rankings
Henry's seven for 23 blew away South Africa who were bundled out for 95, their lowest against New Zealand
Matt Henry was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers claiming 7-23.
Bishnoi impressed in his first international match, taking 2-17 from his four overs to restrict West Indies to 157 for seven
