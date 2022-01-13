Captain Mominul wants consistency after Bangladesh's historic Test win in New Zealand

The third Test is scheduled to be played from January 11-15
Cricket3 days ago
Captain Mominul Haque has warned Bangladesh that they will be stuck as the world number nine Test team ‘all our lives’ unless they are more consistent.
Bangladesh won their first Test ever in New Zealand but were crushed by an innings and 117 runs earlier this week in the second Test to draw the two-match series.
Bangladesh’s thumping eight-wicket victory in the opening Test was only their sixth win away from home in 51 matches.
“We won a Test abroad, this is an achievement,” Mominul said in an interview with Bangladesh’s Ajker Patrika newspaper Thursday.
“If we could have finished the next Test well we would think there were greater achievements.”
Bangladesh previously had a woeful record against the Black Caps, who are second in the Test rankings, and were thrashed by Pakistan at a home Test in December despite rain eating up nearly three days’ play.
Yet they managed to dominate all five days of the first New Zealand Test at Mount Maunganui for a historic win which experts and cricket greats dubbed the country’s ‘greatest ever success’.
But Mominul lamented the team’s failure to keep up the momentum in the second Test.
“We won a Test match, we became happy, but suffered from complacency. This is what I thought as captain,” he said.
“We may be playing well in a Test or in one innings. The challenge is now we have to play well in both innings, bowl well in both innings and bounce back. Only then we will move toward becoming a top team,” he said.
Failure to do so will mean “we will remain the world number nine team all our lives”.
Bangladesh will play their next series, against South Africa, in March-April.
The third Test is scheduled to be played from January 11-15
Cricket3 days ago
Anderson and Broad batted out the final two tense overs to give the beleaguered tourists a fighting draw
Cricket4 days ago
Australia lead the series 3-0.
Cricket4 days ago
It was a great achievement for us, our first win out of Asia: Taskin Ahmed
Cricket1 week ago
India reached 85 for two at the close, an overall lead of 58 runs
Cricket1 week ago
Thakur took three wickets in five overs just before lunch and then two more in the second session for career best figures of 5-43
Cricket1 week ago
South Africa were 102 for four at lunch in reply to India's 202 all out
Cricket1 week ago
Sharafu also led the UAE team in the recent Asia Cup Under 19 tournament on home soil
Cricket1 week ago